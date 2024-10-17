Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 20,730 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $198,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS remained flat at $49.69 on Thursday. 495,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,765. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

