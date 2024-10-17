Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPN. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $101.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

