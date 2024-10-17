Gleason Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,809,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $223.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

