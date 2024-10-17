Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Down 11.1% in September

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 19,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $87.58. 1,675,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,080,831. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.37.
In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 751.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
