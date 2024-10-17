German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Up 6.1% in September

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 109,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,250. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on GABC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GABC

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,936.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,936.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,785.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in German American Bancorp by 96.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.