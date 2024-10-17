GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GOVX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 350,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOVX

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.