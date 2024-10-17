Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Down 11.6% in September

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. 15,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,199. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,825.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,825.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,632.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNE

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.