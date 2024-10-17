Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genfit Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ GNFT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 35,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Genfit has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

