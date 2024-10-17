Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.87 and traded as high as C$3.98. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 7,455 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of C$94.98 million during the quarter.

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

