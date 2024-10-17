genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Still a Buy?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 6,055,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 14,363,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.23 ($0.03).

genedrive Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.96. The firm has a market cap of £14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of -0.04.

Get genedrive alerts:

Insider Activity at genedrive

In other genedrive news, insider Ian David Gilham bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,174.72). 14.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.