Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 21,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.17. 1,682,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Gen Digital had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

