GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.22 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 1,658,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,602,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

GCM Resources Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

