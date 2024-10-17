FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Issued By Wedbush

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pagaya Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pagaya Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $837.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 14.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 50.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $187,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $327,517.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,368.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $327,517.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,368.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Avital Pardo sold 11,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $183,643.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,368.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,792 shares of company stock valued at $817,717. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

