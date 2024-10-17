FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in September

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.03. 98,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Paul Manheim bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,528.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth $58,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $83,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

