Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $287.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.01 and its 200 day moving average is $267.44.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

