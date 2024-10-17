Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

