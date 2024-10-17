Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $10.57 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 43,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $200.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day moving average of $194.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

