Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 90 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $227.58 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.