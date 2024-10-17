Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

Aflac stock opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

