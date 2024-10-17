Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 2,278 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,567,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after buying an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,989,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

