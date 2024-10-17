Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Daniel R. Lee Sells 13,002 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $64,489.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,844.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

FLL stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Full House Resorts by 107.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

FLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

