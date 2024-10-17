FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get FuboTV alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FUBO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuboTV

In other news, Director Neil Glat bought 25,000 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in FuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.60 on Thursday. FuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $478.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.79.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. FuboTV had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $389.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.47 million. On average, analysts expect that FuboTV will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.