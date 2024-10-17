FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.28% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $6,496,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1,612.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 143,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FOCT opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $565.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

