Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,384.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $200,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $991.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $1,015.70 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $1,019.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $909.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $834.95. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

