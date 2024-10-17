Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 110,734 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 477,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,626,000 after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,014,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

