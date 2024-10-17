Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.