Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after acquiring an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 124.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.31 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $242.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 47.34%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

