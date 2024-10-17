Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 301 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

DEO opened at $135.77 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

