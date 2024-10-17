Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FOSLL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.03.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

