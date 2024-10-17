Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.99. 12,885,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 53,297,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

