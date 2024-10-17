Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FLNT

Fluent Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.11 on Monday. Fluent has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluent stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 2.28% of Fluent worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.