FLC Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

