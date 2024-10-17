FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

