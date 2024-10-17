Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDL stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Articles

