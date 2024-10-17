Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,622. The company has a market capitalization of $875.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.55 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Stories

