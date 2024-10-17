Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in September

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,683,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 8,362,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,289,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

FCUUF stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $693.65 million, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.26.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.90 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

