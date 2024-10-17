First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 431,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 290,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 264,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

