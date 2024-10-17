First United Bank & Trust Has $219,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 336,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after acquiring an additional 156,735 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6,157.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $192.38 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

