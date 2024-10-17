First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

