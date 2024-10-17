First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 33,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 44,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $133.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 42,823 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 173.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

