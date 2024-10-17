First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Increased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,391,000 after buying an additional 157,982 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,431 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,791,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 323,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.