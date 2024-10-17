First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Boosted by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 3.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE remained flat at $18.17 on Thursday. 307,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,682. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

