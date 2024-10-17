First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,914. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

