First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Update

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FRSB opened at $14.50 on Thursday. First Resource Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.
First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.
First Resource Bancorp Company Profile
First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Resource Bancorp
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.