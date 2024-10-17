First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$32.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals
In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
