First National Financial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$39.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.20. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$205.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.0243655 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 25,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,288.94. Insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

