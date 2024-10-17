First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$39.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of C$205.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.10 million. Analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.0243655 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 16,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.24 per share, with a total value of C$650,010.60. 71.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

