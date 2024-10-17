First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564,545. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,946,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,359,000 after buying an additional 171,222 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 756,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,647,000 after buying an additional 269,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

