First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.

First Community has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.41. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

