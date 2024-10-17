First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.
First Community has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.
First Community Price Performance
NASDAQ FCCO opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.41. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
