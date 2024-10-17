First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$18.60 and a 1 year high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

